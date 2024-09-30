Sports

Jadeja seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets

Ravindra Jadeja on Monday became the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets when he dismissed Khaled Mahmud in the second game against Bangladesh here.

Abdul Wasi30 September 2024 - 14:09
174 1 minute read
Jadeja seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets
Jadeja seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets

Kanpur: Ravindra Jadeja on Monday became the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets when he dismissed Khaled Mahmud in the second game against Bangladesh here.

Jadeja had Mahmud caught and bowled to bring an end to Bangladesh’s first innings on day four. Bangladesh was bowled out for 233 shortly after lunch.

The other Indian bowlers who have taken 300 Test wickets or more include table leader Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (524), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Ishant Sharma (311) and Zaheer Khan (311).

With his feat in his 74th match, Jadeja also became the second quickest to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket behind England great Ian Botham.

Source
PTI
Tags
Abdul Wasi30 September 2024 - 14:09
174 1 minute read

Related Articles

United in Triumph: Nita Ambani Honours Indian Olympics & Paralympics Stars

United in Triumph: Nita Ambani Honours Indian Olympics & Paralympics Stars

30 September 2024 - 16:46
IOA chief PT Usha slams EC members for not felicitating 2024 Olympic medallists

IOA chief PT Usha slams EC members for not felicitating 2024 Olympic medallists

30 September 2024 - 16:21
India bowl out Bangladesh for 233 in 1st innings

India bowlout Bangladesh for 233 in 1st innings

30 September 2024 - 14:35
Australia clinches one-day cricket series 3-2 after rain arrives too late for England

Australia clinches one-day cricket series 3-2 after rain arrives too late for England

30 September 2024 - 12:43
Back to top button