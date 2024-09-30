Jadeja seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets

Kanpur: Ravindra Jadeja on Monday became the seventh Indian to take 300 Test wickets when he dismissed Khaled Mahmud in the second game against Bangladesh here.

Jadeja had Mahmud caught and bowled to bring an end to Bangladesh’s first innings on day four. Bangladesh was bowled out for 233 shortly after lunch.

The other Indian bowlers who have taken 300 Test wickets or more include table leader Anil Kumble (619), R Ashwin (524), Kapil Dev (434), Harbhajan Singh (417), Ishant Sharma (311) and Zaheer Khan (311).

With his feat in his 74th match, Jadeja also became the second quickest to complete the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs in Test cricket behind England great Ian Botham.