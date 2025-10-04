Sports

Jadeja, Siraj Shine as India Crush West Indies by Innings and 140 Runs in First Test

Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj scythed through the West Indian batting line-up, setting up India's crushing innings and 140-run win on the third day of the first Test here on Saturday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 October 2025 - 14:32
Ahmedabad: Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj scythed through the West Indian batting line-up, setting up India’s crushing innings and 140-run win on the third day of the first Test here on Saturday.

India declared at their overnight score of 448 for five and then blew away the Windies for a paltry 146 in their second innings to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Siraj (3/31) and Jadeja (4/54) were the lead bowlers for India. The pacer also completed a seven-wicket match haul, continuing his fine recent form.

Alick Athanaze (38) was the top scorer for the visitors, followed by Justin Greaves (25), but those were never going to help their cause.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 162 all out and 146 all out in 45.1 overs (Alick Athanaze 38; Ravindra Jadeja 4/54, Mohammed Siraj 3/31)

India: 448/5 declared in 128 overs.

