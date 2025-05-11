“Jai Hind ki Sena!” – Amitabh Bachchan’s Emotional Tribute After Pahalgam Massacre

Mumbai: Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has finally broken his silence on the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives on April 22. The megastar paid tribute to the Indian armed forces and praised Operation Sindoor, the retaliatory strike that targeted key terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Amitabh Bachchan Faces Criticism for Earlier Silence

Since the gruesome attack, Bachchan had remained unusually silent on social media. His last cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) on April 22 read: “The silent X chromosome .. deciding the brain..”—a message that left many confused and critical of his lack of direct engagement with the tragedy.

For over two weeks, his X feed featured only sequential post numbers marked with a ‘T’, with no commentary—until Sunday.

Also Read:“Pakistan Is an Official Beggar” – Owaisi Drops Bombshell Amid Soaring Tensions

Emotional Tribute and Harrowing Survivor Account

In a powerful Hindi post, Bachchan revisited the horrors reported by survivors. One particularly chilling account described how a terrorist stripped a man to confirm his religion before killing him in front of his pleading wife. The actor recounted how the terrorist spared the wife only to send a terrifying message: “Tum jaake Modi ko batana” (You go tell Modi).

Though Bachchan avoided naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the implication was clear.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Poetry Echoes National Sentiment

Amitabh Bachchan turned to his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poetry to encapsulate the anguish and pride of the nation. Drawing from an emotionally charged verse, he wrote:

“Hai chita ki rakh kar mei, maangti sindoor duniya”

(There are ashes in hand, and the world is asking for vermilion.)

He then declared the poetic justice of the military operation with a dramatic line:

“So ‘…’ gave the Sindoor! OPERATION SINDOOR!”

What is Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor is the codename for India’s precision strikes on May 7, which targeted nine major terror infrastructure points operated by Pakistan-backed groups. The operation is seen as a direct response to the brutal massacre in Pahalgam, signaling India’s unwavering stance on national security.

Bachchan Ends with ‘Agneepath’ War Cry

Concluding his tribute, Bachchan invoked the spirit of ‘Agneepath’, his father’s iconic poem and title of one of his most celebrated films:

“Jai Hind, Jai Hind ki Sena. Tu na thamega Kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, tu na jhukega kabhi. Kar sapath, kar sapath, kar sapath! Agni path, agni path, agni path!!!”

Amitabh Bachchan’s emotionally layered and patriotic post has been widely shared, offering both solace and strength to a grieving nation. His salute to Operation Sindoor underscores the cultural and emotional unity in the face of terror.