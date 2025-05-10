“Pakistan Is an Official Beggar” – Owaisi Drops Bombshell Amid Soaring Tensions

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks on Indian civilian and military infrastructure, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday delivered a fiery speech denouncing Pakistan’s economic collapse and aggression.

At a public gathering, Owaisi stated, “Pakistan is an official beggar. They asked for a $1 billion loan from the IMF. What did you do in the last 75 years to reach this condition?”

Owaisi Calls Out IMF: “This is the International Militant Fund”

The AIMIM leader did not spare the International Monetary Fund either, sharply questioning their approval of the loan despite Pakistan’s repeated involvement in cross-border terrorism. “Unfortunately, the IMF is giving them a loan. This is not the International Monetary Fund. It’s the International Militant Fund,” he said, criticizing the US, Germany, and Japan for supporting the bailout despite ongoing attacks on India.

Praises Indian Armed Forces, Urges National Unity

Owaisi also expressed strong support for the Indian armed forces, especially after drone attacks reportedly reached Srinagar. “We cannot imagine the bravery our soldiers are showing. People in border areas are facing this crisis with great courage,” he said.

He urged Indian political parties to come together beyond religious or party lines: “This is not about Hindu or Muslim, BJP or Congress. Every party must unite and raise their voice against a country that threatens global peace.”

Calls for Global Action Against Pakistan’s Nuclear Capabilities

In a powerful appeal to world leaders, Owaisi demanded that Pakistan be disarmed: “The global community must act. Pakistan should not be allowed to remain a nuclear power. They’re targeting health centres and schools. This is unacceptable.”

Final Message: Time to Stand With Armed Forces

Owaisi concluded by calling on Indian political parties to set aside internal differences and show unified support for the armed forces. “End your internal disputes. Stand together with our soldiers. The enemy will fall—the day is not far off,” he declared.