Jammu and Kashmir Faces Another Wet Spell with Limited Snowfall in Gulmarg

Srinagar: Another wet spell is on the horizon for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), with light rain and snow predicted in the coming days, according to the latest forecast from the Meteorological (MET) Department.

Unfortunately for skiers and winter sports enthusiasts, this spell is not expected to bring the heavy snowfall needed to revitalize Gulmarg’s famous ski slopes, which have been underwhelming this season.

Forecasted Weather: Light Rain and Snow in Jammu and Kashmir

The MET Department has issued a statement detailing the upcoming weather conditions in J&K. On February 4 and 5, the region will experience generally cloudy weather, with the possibility of light to moderate rain and snow across many areas. This wet spell is expected to continue until the forenoon of February 5, followed by a slight improvement in conditions.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for the higher altitudes. The Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal Range in South Kashmir may receive snow accumulation of up to 8-10 inches, potentially offering some relief to winter sports enthusiasts and those hoping for more snow.

Looking ahead, the forecast for February 6 to 8 predicts partly cloudy skies with dry conditions across the region. However, fresh spells of light rain and snow are expected in isolated to scattered areas on February 9.

From February 10 to 11, the region will see generally cloudy weather again, with the possibility of light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread locations.

Skiing Season in Gulmarg: A Disappointment for Winter Sports Lovers

Gulmarg, one of India’s premier ski destinations, has been a major disappointment for skiers and winter sports enthusiasts this year. Despite its reputation for offering some of the best skiing conditions in the country, the ski slopes in Gulmarg are missing their usual snowy charm. With minimal snowfall this season, the resort has failed to live up to expectations.

The lack of sufficient snow has led to fewer tourists flocking to the area, leaving many disappointed with the subpar skiing conditions. Ski resorts, operators, and enthusiasts were hoping for a heavy winter, but the weather so far has not been cooperative.

As of February 4, temperatures in various cities of Jammu and Kashmir have remained low, with Srinagar experiencing a minimum temperature of minus 1.8°C. Other places in the region recorded the following temperatures:

Pahalgam: minus 4.6°C

Gulmarg: (temperature not specified)

Jammu: 6.8°C

Katra: 7.9°C

Batote: 4.6°C

Banihal: 1°C

Bhaderwah: 2°C

Despite the chilly weather, residents and visitors continue to wear the traditional “Pheran,” a loose tweed overgarment designed to shield them from the biting cold during the mornings and evenings.

The End of Chillai Kalan: A Shift in Season

The 40-day-long period of extreme winter cold known as the “Chillai Kalan” officially ended on January 30, 2025. This intense phase of winter typically brings freezing conditions to the region, with rivers, streams, and lakes partially freezing over.

However, as Chillai Kalan comes to an end, the Valley has started to thaw, and the frozen waterways are coming back to life.

Boats, fishermen, and tourists have returned to the Dal, Nigeen, and Manasbal lakes, signaling the gradual return of spring-like conditions. While winter’s grip has loosened, the chill still lingers in the mornings and evenings, with many people still opting for the Pheran for warmth.

Looking Ahead to Spring

Spring is just around the corner for Jammu and Kashmir. As the weather improves, the Valley is expected to witness a vibrant transformation, with the blooming of spring flowers and the return of lush green leaves on the Chinar, Willow, Poplar, and fruit trees.

The pleasant weather in late March and early April promises to breathe new life into the region, attracting tourists and locals alike to enjoy the mild temperatures and scenic beauty of the Valley.

Travel Advisory for Jammu and Kashmir

The MET Department has also issued a travel advisory urging tourists, travelers, and transporters to stay updated with the latest weather and traffic advisories.

As the weather changes, conditions can shift rapidly, and it’s important to stay prepared, especially if planning to travel to higher altitudes or remote areas of the region.