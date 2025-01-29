Weather Forecast for Jammu & Kashmir: Rain and Snow Expected in the Coming Days

Srinagar: The weather office has issued a forecast for rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in the coming days, with the possibility of light snow and rain starting January 29.

Srinagar, which has experienced a rise in minimum temperatures due to overnight cloud cover, is bracing for more wintry conditions.

The Kashmir region, which has not received its usual amount of snow this season, could face significant challenges with water reserves if the forecasted snowfall is delayed further.

Minimum Temperatures Rise Above Freezing in Srinagar

Srinagar city has witnessed a rise in minimum temperatures above freezing due to persistent cloud cover overnight, according to the Meteorological (MET) department.

This comes as J&K is expected to experience another spell of rain and snow in the coming days, marking a potential shift from the dry weather that has been prevalent until now.

Snowfall Vital for Water Resources

Heavy snowfall during winter months plays a crucial role in replenishing the perennial water reserves in the mountains. These reserves are essential for sustaining rivers, streams, springs, and ponds during the summer months.

However, a lack of adequate snowfall this winter could lead to water shortages in the region as the snowpack directly impacts the flow of water in local ecosystems.

Forecast: Light Snow and Rain Expected Across J&K

The MET department released a detailed weather forecast for the coming days, signaling multiple spells of light rain and snow across Jammu and Kashmir:

January 29 (Night to January 30 Morning): Light snow at isolated higher reaches, with a fresh spell of scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow.

Light snow at isolated higher reaches, with a fresh spell of scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow. January 31: Light rain and snow expected at isolated places in the region.

Light rain and snow expected at isolated places in the region. February 1-2: Generally cloudy skies, with light snow and rain at scattered to fairly widespread locations. Moderate snowfall may occur in some middle and higher reaches.

Generally cloudy skies, with light snow and rain at scattered to fairly widespread locations. Moderate snowfall may occur in some middle and higher reaches. February 3: A cloudy sky with a possibility of light snow at scattered places.

A cloudy sky with a possibility of light snow at scattered places. February 4-5: Continued cloudy weather with light rain and snow expected at scattered to fairly widespread places.

Advisory for Tourists and Travelers

With the expected rise in temperatures of 2-4 degrees Celsius from January 29 onwards, the MET department has issued an advisory for tourists, travelers, and transporters.

Authorities recommend following administrative and traffic advisories to ensure safety on the roads, especially in areas prone to snow accumulation.

Chillai Kalan: The Coldest Period of Winter

The 40-day-long period of extreme cold, known as Chillai Kalan, started on December 21 and will conclude on January 30. This is typically the coldest time of year in J&K, and the region has experienced sub-zero temperatures throughout the period.

During this time, temperatures in cities like Srinagar and Gulmarg plummeted to as low as -2.5°C. The cold has brought with it health advisories, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly.

Doctors have recommended avoiding prolonged exposure to the extreme cold to prevent serious health risks like myocardial infarction, which can lead to heart attacks and failures.

Health Precautions in the Cold

Health officials have strongly advised that children and the elderly avoid long periods of exposure to the extreme cold, as this can cause constriction of blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart-related conditions.

In addition, it is crucial to stay warm and take precautions against the risks posed by cold weather. As the Chillai Kalan period ends, residents and visitors alike are urged to prepare for the changing weather patterns in the coming weeks.