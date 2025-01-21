Kashmir Weather Update: Minimum Temperature in Srinagar Rises Above Freezing

Srinagar: In a welcome respite from the biting winter cold, Srinagar’s minimum temperature rose above the freezing point for the first time since December 3, 2024.

The city recorded a low of 1 degree Celsius on Tuesday, signaling a temporary break from the sub-zero temperatures that have gripped the region this winter.

Temperature Trends Across J&K

The Meteorological (MeT) Department reported the following minimum temperatures across key locations in Jammu and Kashmir:

Srinagar: 1°C

1°C Gulmarg: -3.2°C

-3.2°C Pahalgam: -2.2°C

-2.2°C Jammu City: 9°C

9°C Katra: 10.8°C

10.8°C Batote: 5.2°C

5.2°C Banihal: 1°C

1°C Bhaderwah: 2°C

Jammu City experienced a daytime maximum temperature of 26.2°C on Monday, offering significant relief from the cold.

Weather Forecast for J&K

The MeT Department has issued the following weather predictions for the region:

January 21: Light rain or snow at scattered places.

Light rain or snow at scattered places. January 22: Generally cloudy skies with light rain in the plains of Jammu and snow at scattered places.

Generally cloudy skies with light rain in the plains of Jammu and snow at scattered places. January 23: Very light rain in Jammu plains and light snow at isolated places in Jammu Division.

Very light rain in Jammu plains and light snow at isolated places in Jammu Division. January 24–28: Predominantly dry weather expected.

Predominantly dry weather expected. January 29–31: Cloudy skies with light rain or snow at isolated places.

Tourist and Traveler Advisory

The MeT Department has advised tourists, travelers, and transporters to follow administration and traffic advisories to ensure safety amid the changing weather conditions.

Chillai Kalan: The Harsh Winter Period

The ongoing Chillai Kalan, a 40-day period of intense cold, began on December 21 and will conclude on January 30. This is the harshest part of winter in Kashmir, with freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall being common.

During this time, locals rely on traditional winter essentials such as the ‘Pheran’ (a loose tweed overgarment) and the ‘Kangri’ (a firepot encased in a willow wicker basket). Together, these provide an effective way to stay warm in freezing conditions.

Health and Safety Concerns During Winter

Doctors have urged residents, particularly children and the elderly, to avoid prolonged exposure to the cold. Medical experts have cautioned that extreme cold can lead to myocardial infarction (heart attack) due to the constriction of blood vessels caused by low temperatures.

Also Read | Cold Wave Returns to Kashmir While Jammu Experiences Weather

Challenges Faced by Locals in Kashmir

Kashmir continues to face challenges such as:

Frequent Power Cuts: The Valley suffers from scheduled and unscheduled power outages, leaving residents in darkness for hours, particularly during the coldest months.

The Valley suffers from scheduled and unscheduled power outages, leaving residents in darkness for hours, particularly during the coldest months. Limited Resources: Many families face financial constraints, making it difficult to access adequate heating and supplies.

Winter Tourism in Kashmir

Despite the challenges, winter in Kashmir attracts thousands of tourists, drawn by the breathtaking snow-clad landscapes and winter sports in destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam. Travelers are advised to plan their trips carefully and stay updated with weather advisories.