Cold Wave Returns to Kashmir While Jammu Experiences Weather

Srinagar: The chill of winter continues to dominate Kashmir Valley as a cold wave resurfaces, driving night temperatures down to sub-zero levels.

In contrast, the Jammu division enjoys a slight improvement in weather, bringing relief to its residents. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the current weather patterns, forecasts, and essential precautions for the coming days.

Kashmir Valley: Cold Wave Returns

After a brief respite, the cold wave returned to Kashmir, plunging temperatures across the valley. Srinagar recorded a bone-chilling minus 3.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Monday.

Other key locations reported similarly low temperatures:

Gulmarg : Minus 5.4 degrees Celsius

: Minus 5.4 degrees Celsius Pahalgam: Minus 6.4 degrees Celsius

The frigid conditions mark a continuation of the harsh winter period, locally known as ‘Chillai Kalan,’ which started on December 21 and is set to end on January 30. This period is known for its severe cold, frequent snowfall, and icy winds.

Jammu Division: Weather Improvement Brings Relief

In contrast to the freezing conditions in Kashmir, Jammu division has seen a noticeable improvement in weather conditions. Night temperatures in key areas include:

Jammu City : 9.6 degrees Celsius

: 9.6 degrees Celsius Katra (Mata Vaishno Devi base camp) : 10.2 degrees Celsius

: 10.2 degrees Celsius Batote : 3.9 degrees Celsius

: 3.9 degrees Celsius Banihal : 0.7 degrees Celsius

: 0.7 degrees Celsius Bhaderwah: 2 degrees Celsius

The moderate temperatures in Jammu offer a stark contrast to the biting cold experienced in the higher altitudes of the region.

Weather Forecast: What Lies Ahead

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, the weather forecast for the coming days includes:

January 20-21 : Generally cloudy skies with a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered locations.

: Generally cloudy skies with a possibility of light rain or snow at scattered locations. January 22 : Light to moderate rain in the plains of Jammu and snow at many places, including the higher reaches of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal Range.

: Light to moderate rain in the plains of Jammu and snow at many places, including the higher reaches of Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal Range. January 23 : Generally cloudy skies with a likelihood of light rain or snow at scattered places.

: Generally cloudy skies with a likelihood of light rain or snow at scattered places. January 24-28 : Predominantly dry weather.

: Predominantly dry weather. January 29-31: Cloudy skies with chances of light rain or snow at isolated locations.

Health Precautions and Local Practices

The biting cold demands special precautions, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly. Doctors caution against prolonged exposure to extreme cold, which can cause constriction of blood vessels, increasing the risk of myocardial infarction (heart attacks) and heart failure.

Local residents rely on traditional practices to combat the cold, such as:

Pheran : A loose tweed overgarment worn to retain warmth.

: A loose tweed overgarment worn to retain warmth. Kangri: An earthen firepot encased in a willow wicker basket, filled with embers and kept under the Pheran for instant warmth.

These age-old methods provide effective relief from the severe cold and are deeply embedded in the region’s cultural fabric.

Tourism and Travel Advisory

The MeT Department has issued an advisory for tourists, travelers, and transporters, emphasizing adherence to local administrative and traffic guidelines. This is crucial to ensure safety during adverse weather conditions, particularly in areas prone to snowfall and icy roads.