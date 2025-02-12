Janhvi Kapoor Playfully Asks Khushi to Return Her Shorts After Selfie Post

Mumbai: Khushi Kapoor recently shared a stunning selfie on her official Instagram, showing off black crop top and blue denim shorts. However, the shorts were borrowed from her older sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor.

In her post, the actress from The Archies humorously wrote, “Home… @janhvikapoor sorry I wore ur shorts I will keep them back.”

Janhvi Kapoor quickly responded with a playful message: “Pls put shorts back in my cupboard.”

Khushi Kapoor then shared glimpses of her relaxing time at home with her furry friends, giving her followers a peek into her laid-back moments.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit Celebrates Husband Dr. Shriram Nene’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media

Janhvi Kapoor’s Heartfelt Post for Her Younger Sister

Before this, Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to express her pride and love for her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. In a heartfelt post, Janhvi praised Khushi for her dedication and hard work for her debut role.

Janhvi wrote, “My Khushu is bringing romcoms! So proud of you, Khushu, for keeping your head down, working hard, and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength, and kindness. #Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow. The cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy, and a little bit of [emotion]… but maybe that’s just me because I hate to see my Khushu cry!!!!!!!”

Janhvi also jokingly asked Khushi to wear a t-shirt with her face on it during the movie’s release. She shared, “PS. You better wear a t-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases.”

A Special Sisterly Bond Celebrated with ‘Loveyapa’

In her post, Janhvi shared adorable stills of the Kapoor sisters sharing a warm hug. The Ulajh actress wore a black crop top with “Loveyapa” written on it, which featured a childhood photo of the sisters. Khushi looked beautiful in an off-shoulder red dress, adding to the sweet moment.

Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan, hit cinemas on February 7. The film marks the big-screen debut of both Khushi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. Alongside them, the cast includes Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, among others.