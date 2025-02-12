Madhuri Dixit Celebrates Husband Dr. Shriram Nene’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit recently shared a touching birthday post for her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, on social media, expressing her love and admiration for the man who “stole her heart and still hasn’t given it back.”

The Devdas star took to Instagram, where she posted a heartwarming video featuring the couple’s romantic moments from their vacations, parties, and special gatherings.

Madhuri Dixit’s Emotional Birthday Message for Dr. Shriram Nene

In her heartfelt tribute, Madhuri Dixit wrote, “To the man who stole my heart and still hasn’t given it back—happy birthday, my love! Cheers to another year of being an amazing husband, and an even better human. Love you always!”

The actress added a special touch to her post by accompanying the message with the soulful song Ishq Hai X Rangrez by Sahzad Ali and Nazia Sultana.

The video shared by Madhuri includes candid moments of the couple’s journey together, further illustrating their strong bond and deep affection for each other. Fans flooded the post with warm wishes for the couple, admiring their long-lasting relationship.

Dr. Shriram Nene Reflects on His Birthday and Achievements

Meanwhile, Dr. Shriram Nene, a renowned cardiovascular surgeon, also took to social media to thank his followers for their warm birthday wishes.

Reflecting on the year gone by, Dr. Nene expressed gratitude for the milestones achieved in both his personal and professional life. He highlighted his focus on health, sharing how he successfully got his health back on track and looked forward to inspiring others with his learnings.

In his post, Dr. Nene wrote, “Celebrating another spin around the Sun with all of you. Thank you for all the amazing wishes and a great year. We achieved a lot together.

Got my health on track and look forward to sharing my learnings with all of you, so we can be together for 100+ years. Here’s to all of our happiness, good cheer, and prosperity. Thank you for all the wishes. With love, Dr. Nene.”

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene: A Love Story That Began in 1999

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene have been together since their marriage in 1999, which took place in a traditional ceremony at the residence of Madhuri’s elder brother in Southern California.

The couple is proud parents to two sons, Arin and Ryan. Over the years, they have maintained a close-knit family while balancing their professional lives in the entertainment industry and healthcare.

Dr. Nene, who is based in Los Angeles, California, has always supported Madhuri’s career in Bollywood. The couple has frequently been spotted together on vacations and public events, showing the strength of their relationship.

A Glimpse into Madhuri and Dr. Nene’s Personal Life

Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene’s bond continues to inspire many fans across the globe. Through their social media posts, they often share glimpses of their family life, celebrations, and milestones, connecting with their followers on a personal level.

The actress, who is known for her graceful dancing and acting talent, and Dr. Nene, a dedicated professional, have formed a strong partnership over the years. Their relationship stands as a testament to enduring love and mutual respect, both on and off-screen.