Jasprit Bumrah Remains No.1 in ICC Test Bowling Rankings

Dubai: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to hold the top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings, maintaining his dominant form in red-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani has achieved a remarkable milestone following his standout performance in the first Test against Bangladesh at Sylhet. With a nine-wicket match haul, Muzarabani earned the Player of the Match award and surged into the 15th spot in the rankings, reaching a career-best rating of 705 points. He is now only the second Zimbabwean bowler to breach the 700-point mark in Test history.

Wellington Masakadza Returns with Impact

Zimbabwe’s Wellington Masakadza made a triumphant return to Test cricket after more than two years, bagging five wickets and re-entering the rankings at joint 68th.

Bangladesh Bowlers Make Gains Despite Loss

Despite Bangladesh’s loss, Mehidy Hasan Miraz impressed with a 10-wicket match haul, pushing him up four places to 26th in the Test bowling rankings.

Steady Progress for Bangladesh Batters

In the batting charts, several Bangladesh players made gains:

Mominul Haque rose five spots to 48th after scoring 56 and 47.

rose five spots to after scoring 56 and 47. Jaker Ali moved up 10 places to 50th following his second-innings half-century.

moved up 10 places to following his second-innings half-century. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto climbed four spots to 53rd after his consistent scores of 40 and 60.

Brian Bennett Enters Top 100 in Batting Rankings

Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett impressed with twin half-centuries and debuted in the top 100 Test batters, landing at 90th place.

Joe Root Maintains Top Spot in Test Batting Rankings

England’s Joe Root continues to dominate the Test batting rankings, sitting comfortably at No.1 with 895 points.