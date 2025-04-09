JD(U) Leader Praises Centre for Extradition of Tahawwur Rana in 26/11 Mumbai Attack Case

Patna: Janata Dal (United) MLC, Neeraj Kumar, commended the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government on Wednesday for its successful efforts in securing the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Calling the move a “big achievement,” Kumar stated, “The Central government has presented strong evidence in the US court to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India. We demand strict action against him.”

Rana’s Involvement in 26/11 Attacks

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, is accused of being involved in terrorist activities and linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terrorist group behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He allegedly facilitated travel documents for David Coleman Headley (also known as Dawood Gilani), who conducted surveillance on major targets in Mumbai before the attack.

Kumar described the 26/11 incident as an “attack on India’s pride” and emphasized the importance of holding all conspirators accountable.

Extradition in Line with International Law

Neeraj Kumar noted that the extradition was carried out in full compliance with international legal standards, showcasing the seriousness with which India is addressing cross-border terrorism.

“The accused will be punished based on the evidence presented. This case has wider political implications and reminds us of the growing global challenge of terrorism that transcends national borders,” he added.

JD(U) Demands Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

Reiterating JD(U)’s stance, Kumar demanded strict action against all individuals involved in anti-national and terrorist activities, urging for zero tolerance towards threats to national security.

Rana to Be Produced Before NIA Court in New Delhi

Sources confirmed that Rana has been extradited from the United States and is en route to India via a special plane. The aircraft is expected to halt at an undisclosed location before landing in New Delhi.

Upon arrival, Tahawwur Rana will be produced before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, after which the Mumbai Crime Branch will take his custody.

High-Security Arrangements in Place

In line with US court recommendations, tight security arrangements have been made at two high-security prisons in Delhi and Mumbai in preparation for Rana’s custody and legal proceedings.