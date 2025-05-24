Jewels, Secrets, and Deals: What’s Really Happening at Hyderabad’s Grand Jewellery Show?

Hyderabad: The prestigious Hyderabad International Jewellery Show (HIJS) 2024 was inaugurated on May 23 at the GMR Arena, near Shamshabad Airport, Hyderabad. The three-day event is set to run until May 25, attracting some of the biggest names from the gems and jewellery industry across India.

South India’s Premier B2B Jewellery Trade Show

HIJS is recognized as South India’s largest B2B jewellery trade show, bringing together manufacturers, wholesalers, designers, exporters, and retailers under one roof. The event offers a platform for business networking, product launches, and exploring the latest trends in gold, diamond, platinum, and gemstone jewellery.

Inauguration by Industry Leaders

The launch ceremony was graced by prominent personalities from the gems and jewellery sector nationwide. Their presence highlighted the importance of the Hyderabad jewellery market and its growing influence in India’s luxury and design ecosystem.

What to Expect at HIJS 2024

Visitors and exhibitors can explore:

Latest jewellery collections and designs

Cutting-edge technology in jewellery making

Hallmarked and certified products

Networking opportunities with top-tier suppliers and buyers

The event is expected to see thousands of trade visitors over the three days, reaffirming Hyderabad’s place on the national jewellery map.

Boost to Hyderabad’s Jewellery and Business Ecosystem

With its growing status as a jewellery and gemstone hub, Hyderabad stands to benefit significantly from such high-profile B2B trade shows. The HIJS 2024 supports local businesses, promotes regional craftsmanship, and boosts the city’s economy by attracting stakeholders from across the country.

Final Day on May 25 – Last Chance to Attend

The Hyderabad International Jewellery Show 2024 will conclude on May 25. Industry professionals, retailers, and business buyers are encouraged to visit and explore exclusive offerings before the event wraps up.