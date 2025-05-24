Revanth Reddy’s Name Surfaces in National Herald Case: KTR Demands Resignation

Hyderabad: The political heat in Telangana has intensified after BRS Working President and MLA K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy step down in light of his alleged involvement in the National Herald case. KTR addressed the media from Telangana Bhavan, launching a scathing attack on the Congress leadership.

KTR Alleges Revanth Turned Telangana Into an ATM for Delhi Leaders

KTR accused CM Revanth Reddy of turning Telangana into an “ATM for Delhi Congress leaders,” alleging that funds were being funneled regularly to the party high command. He stated that Revanth’s frequent visits to Delhi were not for administrative work but to “catch the feet of Delhi elders” and manage political cover-ups.

Route to Seat Scam and PCC Post Bribery Allegations Resurface

Reviving past allegations, KTR recalled how Congress leaders themselves had earlier accused Revanth Reddy of paying ₹50 lakh for the PCC president post. He also highlighted the ongoing “route to seat” scam, claiming that these revelations have severely tarnished Telangana’s reputation at the national level.

“Revanth Must Resign if He Has Integrity” – KTR

KTR demanded an impartial probe into the National Herald case and stated that Revanth Reddy should resign immediately if he claims to have integrity. “Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on Revanth’s issue?” KTR asked, challenging the Congress party to take moral responsibility and remove him from the Chief Minister’s post if he refuses to step down.

BJP Accused of Shielding Congress: “Who Is Colluding with Whom?”

The BRS leader also took aim at the BJP, accusing them of shielding Congress leaders. He questioned the silence of the BJP leadership on Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on Minister Ponguleti and the inaction in the civil supplies scam. KTR claimed that the BJP’s lack of response indicated a secret understanding between both parties.

BRS to Approach Governor, Warns of Protest if No Action Taken

KTR announced that the BRS would soon approach the Governor to demand immediate action against CM Revanth Reddy. He warned that if no action is taken within a month, the BRS will launch statewide protests against what he described as large-scale corruption by the Congress government.

National Political Parallels Drawn

Drawing parallels with political controversies in Karnataka, KTR questioned why BJP leaders were vocal against Karnataka’s DK Shivakumar but remained silent about Revanth Reddy’s alleged misdeeds in Telangana. He challenged the BJP to prove its integrity by taking a stand against Congress corruption in the state.