J&K Govt Issues 28,996 New Ration Cards – Who’s Getting the Benefits?

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued 74,071 new ration cards since September 2022, ensuring that all left-out eligible households are included in the Public Distribution System (PDS). The initiative aims to expand food security and improve accessibility to subsidized food grains.

New Ration Cards Under NFSA and NPHH Categories

Responding to a query by MLA Rajiv Jasrotia, the minister in charge stated that the government has been actively working to bring more families under PDS coverage.

Since the transition to the Ration Card Management System (RCMS) in September 2022, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has issued:

28,996 ration cards under the National Food Security Act (NFSA)

under the 45,075 ration cards under the Non-Priority Household (NPHH) category

This expansion ensures that eligible families receive the benefits of subsidized food grains.

Strengthening Distribution Network in J&K

The government currently operates 6,630 sale outlets, including Fair Price Shops (FPS) and Government Sale Centres. Additionally, under the Jammu and Kashmir Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order 2023, efforts are being made to open new FPS outlets in panchayats that lack such facilities.

To facilitate this, the government has decided to involve elected representatives in identifying areas that need new FPS outlets. This initiative prioritizes opening shops in regions that meet policy criteria to ensure better food accessibility for all citizens.

Food Supply & Pricing for Above Poverty Line (APL) Families

For households under the NPHH category, food grains are distributed at the following subsidized rates:

Rice: ₹15 per kg

₹15 per kg Wheat: ₹12 per kg

₹12 per kg Wheat Flour: ₹13 per kg

Each beneficiary receives 5 kg of food grains per month, ensuring food security for APL families.

Government’s Commitment to Food Security

The J&K government’s proactive steps reflect its commitment to strengthening food security, expanding PDS coverage, and improving the distribution network. With new ration cards and additional Fair Price Shops, more households will benefit from the affordable food grain scheme in the region.