Sacred or Shameless? Kashmir Fashion Show During Ramzan Stirs Outrage!

Srinagar: A fashion show held in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, during the holy month of Ramzan has sparked controversy, with political and religious leaders condemning the event as “obscene” and “against cultural values.”

Public Outrage Over ‘Obscene’ Fashion Show

Photos and videos from the event, which surfaced online, showed models in revealing outfits walking the ramp on snow, triggering widespread criticism. Many have argued that the fashion show disregarded the cultural and religious sentiments of the region, especially during the fasting month of Ramzan.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded to the public backlash, stating that he “totally understood the shock and anger” of the people. He has demanded a report within 24 hours and assured that action will be taken.

Religious & Political Leaders Condemn the Event

Senior cleric and Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called the event “outrageous” and stated that obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated.

“How could this be allowed in a valley known for its Sufi and saint culture? Those responsible must be held accountable immediately,” he said in a statement.

Social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat also criticized the show, questioning how such an event was permitted by authorities.

"Who allowed this nude fashion show in Gulmarg during Holy Ramzan? Why are they trying to destroy our moral and ethical values?" he asked in an online post.

Government Promises Action

In response to the criticism, CM Omar Abdullah’s office is in touch with local authorities to investigate the organizers, permissions granted, and potential violations.

As tensions rise, the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Department and Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) are also under scrutiny for allowing such an event. Further updates on government action and public response are awaited.