Jubilee Hills By-Election Heats Up: KTR Seeks Voters’ Support for Maganti Sunitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao has challenged the Congress to face the upcoming by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, asserting that the people are ready to give a fitting response at the ballot box.

Speaking at a gathering in Hamali Basti, Secunderabad, on Sunday, KTR addressed party workers and supporters alongside senior BRS leaders including T. Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and former Deputy Speaker Padmarao Goud. The event drew a large crowd as the leaders sought to boost morale ahead of the high stakes bypoll.

Lauding Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s steadfastness, KTR said, “Talasani is a leader who never abandons people in distress. We know the challenges he has faced over the past two years, yet he continues to stand firm with the people.”

KTR emphasized that the state needed the return of the KCR-led government to steer Telangana back toward progress. “If we want better days ahead, the people of Jubilee Hills must send a strong message to the Congress by voting for the car symbol,” he declared.

The by-election was triggered by the passing of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. The contest has shaped up as a three-cornered battle between the ruling Congress, the BRS, and the BJP. The Congress has fielded Naveen Yadav, while the BRS has nominated Maganti Sunitha, wife of the late MLA. The BJP is being represented by Lankala Deepak Reddy.

With emotions running high and the constituency’s political dynamics in flux, all eyes are on Jubilee Hills as it gears up for a keenly watched electoral showdown.