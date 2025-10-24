Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills Bye-Election: 23 Candidates Withdraw, 58 Remain in the Fray

Ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency bye-election scheduled for November 11, a total of 58 candidates will now contest after 23 aspirants withdrew their nominations on Friday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf24 October 2025 - 23:13
Jubilee Hills Bye-Election: 23 Candidates Withdraw, 58 Remain in the Fray
Jubilee Hills Bye-Election: 23 Candidates Withdraw, 58 Remain in the Fray

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency bye-election scheduled for November 11, a total of 58 candidates will now contest after 23 aspirants withdrew their nominations on Friday.

The Returning Officer, P. Sairam, formally released the list of candidates who opted to withdraw, following the scrutiny of nomination papers completed on October 22. Initially, the Election Commission of India had accepted the nominations of 81 candidates. With the recent withdrawals, the contest now stands at 58 participants.

Also Read: All Arrangements Completed for Jubilee Hills Bye-Election at 407 Polling Stations: DEO R V Karnan

Major political parties continue to be represented in the fray, including BRS candidate Magnati Sunita, Congress nominee V. Naveen Yadav, BJP contender Linkala Deepak Reddy, along with a few independent candidates.

Election authorities have emphasized that the bye-election is a significant event for voters in the constituency, and stringent arrangements have been made to ensure a transparent, secure, and smooth polling process. The Election Commission has also reiterated that all necessary measures will be in place to prevent any disruption and maintain the integrity of the election.

This bye-election marks a key moment in the political landscape of Jubilee Hills, with voters poised to make their voices heard in what promises to be a closely watched contest.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf24 October 2025 - 23:13
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button