Jubilee Hills Bypoll Seen as Key Test for Telangana’s Future, Says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao described the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election as more than just a contest for a single seat, calling it a crucial moment for the integrity, welfare, and future of Telangana. He spoke at a BRS gathering in Rehmatnagar, stressing that the bypoll would reflect the direction the state will take in the coming years.

Harish Rao criticized Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, alleging that Telangana has been transformed into a state marked by corruption and mismanagement within just two years. He contrasted the current situation with the era of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, when Telangana was considered a model of development.

The senior leader also accused the Congress government of failing to honor its six assurances, pointing out that promises signed on bond papers, which were to be fulfilled within 100 days, remain unimplemented even after 700 days in office. He warned that under the guise of the HYDRAA initiative, the government has been demolishing homes of the economically weaker sections, describing such moves as an endorsement of “bulldozer politics.”

Harish Rao further alleged widespread commission and bribery in areas such as approval of finance bills, land dealings, and building permits, stating that while KCR had aimed to build Telangana as a model state, Revanth Reddy has reversed this progress and ushered in corruption.

Former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav highlighted the development work carried out during BRS governance, including the construction of double-bedroom houses and provision of free water, and cautioned that voting for Congress could result in increased tariffs on basic utilities such as electricity and drinking water.

In an emotional address, BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha pledged to carry forward the vision of her late husband Gopinath, vowing to serve the people of Jubilee Hills and complete pending development projects.

Political analysts say the bypoll is being closely watched as a barometer of public sentiment in Telangana, with voter turnout expected to be high, reflecting the high stakes involved in the contest.