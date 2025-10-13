Vote Chori in Jubilee Hills: BRS Flags Nearly 20,000 Suspicious and Duplicate Voters, Demands Immediate Action

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in the voter list for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, claiming that nearly 20,000 questionable votes have been recorded in the constituency. Party working president K.T. Rama Rao submitted a detailed report to the Telangana Chief Election Officer (CEO), urging prompt corrective measures to ensure a free and fair election.

Rama Rao highlighted three primary issues during his meeting with the CEO: duplicate voter IDs, a large-scale update of voter entries on September 2 that allegedly moved electors into Jubilee Hills, and multiple registrations at identical addresses. According to BRS, some polling booths recorded around 50 suspicious votes each, while in extreme cases, small houses were listed with over 100 voters. One household reportedly had 23 registered voters, none of whom actually resided there.

The party also noted that while 12,000 invalid votes had been removed, an additional 7,000 suspicious entries were quietly added, bringing the total number of potentially manipulated votes to roughly 19,000. The evidence was compiled after a field-level verification of the voter list provided by the Election Commission.

Rama Rao demanded that the Election Commission immediately delete the fake entries, transfer compromised officials, and ensure full transparency ahead of the bypoll. He warned that if corrective action was not taken, the BRS would escalate the matter to the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi and pursue legal recourse.

Speaking to the media, Rama Rao alleged that the local Congress cadre was attempting to influence the outcome of Jubilee Hills using government machinery, funds, fake GOs, and political pressure.

He added, “While Rahul Gandhi often highlights vote theft in other states, systematic manipulation of the voter list has emerged in Telangana. The BRS will expose every attempt to undermine the electoral process and ensure that the voters’ mandate in Jubilee Hills is protected.”

The CEO reportedly assured the BRS delegation that action would be taken, while the party continues to emphasize the importance of strict enforcement of election rules and transparency prior to the by-election.