‘Vote Chori’ Allegations Surface in Jubilee Hills: 43 Voters Found Registered Under One Address

Fresh controversy has erupted in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency after 43 voters were reportedly found registered under a single address in Yousufguda, raising serious concerns over irregularities in the voters’ list just ahead of the by-election.

According to the latest electoral rolls for Krishnanagar B Block, all 43 names were listed under Door No. 8-3-231/B/160, falling under booth number 246. However, local residents claimed that only two people actually reside at the given address, while the rest could not be traced.

The issue came to light after screenshots of the voter list began circulating on social media, with several users alleging that voters were being enrolled in multiple constituencies ahead of the poll. The revelations have reignited public debate over the credibility of the voter registration process and the need for stricter verification mechanisms.

Political parties and activists have demanded that the Election Commission conduct a thorough inquiry into the voter list to ensure transparency.

Many users on social media questioned how such large-scale duplication could occur under the watch of electoral authorities, urging stronger checks and accountability in the registration process.

While the issue has drawn comparisons to “Vote Chori” allegations seen in past elections, observers say the focus should be on strengthening the Election Commission’s voter verification system rather than attributing blame to any political party.

The controversy has added a new dimension to the Jubilee Hills by-election, where electoral integrity is now becoming as central an issue as the candidates themselves.