Hyderabad

‘Vote Chori’ Allegations Surface in Jubilee Hills: 43 Voters Found Registered Under One Address

According to the latest electoral rolls for Krishnanagar B Block, all 43 names were listed under Door No. 8-3-231/B/160, falling under booth number 246.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf13 October 2025 - 17:47
‘Vote Chori’ Allegations Surface in Jubilee Hills: 43 Voters Found Registered Under One Address
‘Vote Chori’ Allegations Surface in Jubilee Hills: 43 Voters Found Registered Under One Address

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Fresh controversy has erupted in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency after 43 voters were reportedly found registered under a single address in Yousufguda, raising serious concerns over irregularities in the voters’ list just ahead of the by-election.

According to the latest electoral rolls for Krishnanagar B Block, all 43 names were listed under Door No. 8-3-231/B/160, falling under booth number 246. However, local residents claimed that only two people actually reside at the given address, while the rest could not be traced.

Also Read: Tight Security in Place as Jubilee Hills Gears Up for Bypoll Nominations

The issue came to light after screenshots of the voter list began circulating on social media, with several users alleging that voters were being enrolled in multiple constituencies ahead of the poll. The revelations have reignited public debate over the credibility of the voter registration process and the need for stricter verification mechanisms.

Political parties and activists have demanded that the Election Commission conduct a thorough inquiry into the voter list to ensure transparency.
Many users on social media questioned how such large-scale duplication could occur under the watch of electoral authorities, urging stronger checks and accountability in the registration process.

While the issue has drawn comparisons to “Vote Chori” allegations seen in past elections, observers say the focus should be on strengthening the Election Commission’s voter verification system rather than attributing blame to any political party.

The controversy has added a new dimension to the Jubilee Hills by-election, where electoral integrity is now becoming as central an issue as the candidates themselves.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf13 October 2025 - 17:47
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button