Hyderabad

Tight Security in Place as Jubilee Hills Gears Up for Bypoll Nominations

All arrangements have been completed for the nomination process in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf13 October 2025 - 16:23
Tight Security in Place as Jubilee Hills Gears Up for Bypoll Nominations
Tight Security in Place as Jubilee Hills Gears Up for Bypoll Nominations

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

All arrangements have been completed for the nomination process in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election. Officials have set up the nomination center at the Shaikpet Tahsildar’s office, where candidates can submit their papers.

Senior police officials, including Joint Commissioner Iqbal, West Zone DCP Srinivas, and ACPs of Banjara Hills and Panjagutta, inspected the security arrangements and reviewed the situation on the ground. The police have implemented strict measures to ensure that the nomination process proceeds smoothly and without any untoward incidents.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Forms Teachers’ Committees to Oversee Quality in Government Schools

To maintain order, vehicles will not be allowed within a 100-meter radius of the nomination center. Authorities have also instructed candidates and their representatives to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the police during the filing of nominations.

The by-election in Jubilee Hills is expected to draw significant attention, with the administration emphasizing both safety and transparency throughout the process.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf13 October 2025 - 16:23
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button