Tight Security in Place as Jubilee Hills Gears Up for Bypoll Nominations

All arrangements have been completed for the nomination process in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election. Officials have set up the nomination center at the Shaikpet Tahsildar’s office, where candidates can submit their papers.

Senior police officials, including Joint Commissioner Iqbal, West Zone DCP Srinivas, and ACPs of Banjara Hills and Panjagutta, inspected the security arrangements and reviewed the situation on the ground. The police have implemented strict measures to ensure that the nomination process proceeds smoothly and without any untoward incidents.

To maintain order, vehicles will not be allowed within a 100-meter radius of the nomination center. Authorities have also instructed candidates and their representatives to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the police during the filing of nominations.

The by-election in Jubilee Hills is expected to draw significant attention, with the administration emphasizing both safety and transparency throughout the process.