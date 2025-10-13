Telangana Govt Forms Teachers’ Committees to Oversee Quality in Government Schools

Hyderabad: In a bid to strengthen the quality of education in government schools, the Telangana government has constituted teachers’ inspection committees across the state. The School Education Department has initiated the move to ensure regular monitoring and improvement in academic standards.

According to the directives issued by Director of School Education Naveen Nicholas, a total of 299 teachers’ committees will be formed. Each committee will be responsible for conducting inspections and submitting progress reports to the District Education Officers (DEOs) on a weekly basis. The government has set a target to achieve measurable improvements within three months.

As per the new structure, one inspection committee will be constituted for every 100 primary schools and every 50 high schools. The Headmaster (HM) of each primary school will serve as the nodal officer for the primary school committee, supported by two teacher members. For Upper Primary Schools (UPS), a school assistant will act as the nodal officer.

In the case of high schools, each committee will comprise eight members, with a gazetted headmaster serving as the nodal officer. The panel will include subject teachers and a Physical Education Teacher (PET) as members to ensure holistic assessment.

The education director has instructed DEOs to complete the selection of teachers and formation of committees at the earliest, emphasizing the need for accountability and timely reporting. Officials believe the initiative will not only identify existing gaps but also help drive focused interventions to enhance teaching and learning outcomes across Telangana’s government schools.