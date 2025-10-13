Retired RTC Employees Stage Protest at Barkatpura Pension Office, Demand Release of Pending Pay and DA Arrears

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Barkatpura Pension Office on Sunday as a large number of retired RTC employees staged a dharna demanding the immediate release of their long-pending 2017 pay scale revisions and DA arrears.

The protesters expressed deep frustration over the prolonged delay, alleging that despite repeated visits to the office, officials have been giving excuses instead of resolving the issue. “Every time we approach them, they simply say the systems aren’t working. It has become a routine response,” said one of the agitated retirees.

Also Read: KTR Slams Congress Govt Over Lack of Muslim Representation, Calls Azharuddin’s MLC Post a ‘Scapegoat Move’

The retired employees lamented that they have been waiting for years for what is rightfully theirs and accused the authorities of turning a blind eye to their plight. They said the delay has caused them severe financial hardship, forcing many to depend on others for their daily needs.

Appealing directly to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the retirees urged the state government to intervene and ensure the immediate release of all pending arrears. “We have placed our hopes in this government for justice. We request the Chief Minister to take personal initiative and put an end to our long wait,” they said.

The demonstration at Barkatpura drew the attention of local officials, though the employees vowed to continue their agitation until their demands are met.