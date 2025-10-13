KTR Slams Congress Govt Over Lack of Muslim Representation, Calls Azharuddin’s MLC Post a ‘Scapegoat Move’

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, accusing it of completely excluding Muslims from positions of political power. Addressing a public gathering, KTR pointed out that there isn’t a single Muslim MLA or MLC in the current Congress-led administration.

Criticizing the ruling party’s approach, KTR alleged that the Congress had made Mohammed Azharuddin a “scapegoat” by offering him an MLC post instead of allowing him to contest the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat during the recent elections. He claimed the move was merely a symbolic gesture meant to deflect criticism over the lack of minority representation.

Also Read: Telangana Govt to Approach Supreme Court Over High Court Stay on BC Quota in Local Bodies

“The MLC post given to Azharuddin won’t even stand up in court, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy knows that very well,” KTR asserted, questioning the legality and sincerity behind the nomination.

The BRS leader also targeted the Chief Minister over what he called a misleading gesture toward the Muslim community. “Revanth Reddy claimed to have allotted a graveyard plot to Muslims in Shaikpet, but soon after, the Army declared the land as theirs,” KTR said, accusing the government of misleading the public with hollow promises.

KTR’s remarks have reignited political debate over the Congress government’s commitment to minority representation, with BRS leaders accusing it of neglecting inclusivity while focusing on optics.