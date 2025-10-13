Telangana Govt to Approach Supreme Court Over High Court Stay on BC Quota in Local Bodies

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to move the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the High Court’s interim stay on Government Order (GO) No. 9, which provides 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has reportedly held detailed discussions with senior legal experts regarding the filing of a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court. The state government maintains that the BC quota does not violate constitutional provisions or the Supreme Court’s landmark Indira Sawhney judgment, which capped reservations at 50 percent. Officials argue that this limit applies only to education and employment, not to political reservations in local bodies.

According to sources, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief and MP Mahesh Goud, along with several ministers, will travel to New Delhi today to finalize the petition and coordinate with legal advisors.

The move comes after the Telangana High Court suspended the implementation of GO 9, observing that the state had exceeded the 50 percent reservation ceiling. Acting on petitions filed against the order, the court found prima facie merit in the argument that the state’s decision violated the Supreme Court’s directive on total reservation limits.

Following the stay, the State Election Commission halted preparations for local body polls. The High Court has sought a detailed response from the government within four weeks, giving the petitioners two weeks thereafter to file their counter-replies. The next hearing has been scheduled for six weeks later.

With the electoral process on hold, the state administration is keen to secure relief from the Supreme Court and reinstate the BC quota ahead of the upcoming local body elections.