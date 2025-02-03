Jubilee Hills’ Kishkindha Kitchen Fails Health and Safety Standards, Inspection Report Reveals

Jubilee Hills: A recent inspection at Kishkindha Kitchen, located on Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills revealed several serious health and safety violations that have raised concerns about food hygiene and employee safety.

The report, based on a thorough inspection conducted on February 1, 2025, outlines a range of issues related to food safety practices, cleanliness, and health regulations.

Key Findings from the Kishkindha Kitchen Inspection:

Lack of Documentation

The inspection uncovered that essential document, including water analysis reports, Fostac certificates, and medical records of employees, were not provided. These are critical for ensuring food safety and employee health standards are met. Poor Kitchen Cleanliness

The kitchen’s cleanliness was found to be subpar, with refrigerators littered with food waste and not cleaned properly. Additionally, the drains in the kitchen were clogged with food waste, leading to unsanitary conditions. Improper Food Storage Practices

The inspection revealed that semi-prepared food and raw materials were improperly stored alongside food and non-food items. This practice poses a significant risk for cross-contamination and compromises food safety. Spoiled Vegetables and Expired Food Items

Vegetables, including lemons and potatoes, were found in a spoiled condition, highlighting the lack of proper inventory management. Additionally, several expired food items, such as Real Fruit Orange Juice, Button Mushrooms, Sunflower Organo, and Packed Rai, were found in storage and discarded during the inspection.

Pest Infestation

A live cockroach infestation was observed in the kitchen, and rat feces were found in various areas of the storage, suggesting a significant rodent infestation. This poses a serious health risk and is a clear violation of food safety standards. Non-compliance with Food Handler Guidelines

Food handlers were found working without proper gloves, which is a direct violation of hygiene and safety protocols.

Immediate Actions Needed to Address Violations

These findings highlight critical issues that require immediate attention to meet basic health and safety standards. The following steps are recommended:

Immediate cleaning and sanitization of all kitchen areas, especially refrigerators and drains.

Proper storage practices to avoid cross-contamination, including separating food and non-food items.

Regular pest control measures to eliminate infestations and prevent further contamination.

Ensuring all food handlers follow proper hygiene protocols, including wearing gloves and maintaining cleanliness.

Submission of required documentation, such as water analysis reports, Fostac certificates, and medical records, to ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

