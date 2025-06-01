K Kavitha Calls Out Congress: Maha Dharna on June 4 Over Kaleshwaram Probe

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha has announced a Maha Dharna to be held on June 4 at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, to protest the Justice PC Ghose Commission’s notices to former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) regarding alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

“Is This a Kaleshwaram Commission or a Congress Commission?” Kavitha Questions Intent of Probe

During a press conference at the inauguration of the new Telangana Jagruthi office in Banjara Hills, Kavitha strongly criticized the commission’s move. She accused the Congress-led government, under CM A Revanth Reddy, of using the probe to politically target KCR and tarnish a project that she claimed has irrigated 20 lakh acres annually.

“Was KCR served notices for introducing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima? This is not just a political vendetta—it’s an attack on the very spirit of Telangana,” she declared.

Telangana Jagruthi: Celebrating 18 Years of Cultural Pride

Kavitha also marked the 18th anniversary of Telangana Jagruthi, the cultural and social organization she founded in 2006. Reflecting on its beginnings, she recalled the resistance the group faced for using the term “Telangana” before statehood was achieved.

Also Read: KT Rama Rao Gets Hero’s Welcome in Dallas Ahead of BRS Silver Jubilee

“We were advised to drop ‘Telangana’ fearing political backlash. But we persisted—and our pride was our strength,” she said, attributing the inspiration to KCR and Prof. K Jayashankar.

Kavitha Criticizes Congress Government’s Silence on Telangana’s Water Rights

In a scathing attack on the current state government, Kavitha alleged that 200 TMC of Godavari water was being diverted to Andhra Pradesh through projects like Polavaram and Banakacharla, while Telangana’s rightful share remains ignored.

“The Chief Minister must call for an Apex Council meeting and take a firm stand for Telangana. He should address this issue on June 2, Telangana Formation Day,” she demanded.

Revanth Reddy’s Telangana Credentials Questioned

Kavitha questioned CM Revanth Reddy’s commitment to Telangana’s identity, stating that he fails to say “Jai Telangana” or honor the statehood martyrs. She called his leadership disconnected from the aspirations of the people who fought for the state’s formation.