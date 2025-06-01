KT Rama Rao Gets Hero’s Welcome in Dallas Ahead of BRS Silver Jubilee

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) was greeted with a grand welcome by BRS NRI USA representatives and a large group of Telangana NRIs upon his arrival at Dallas Airport. The visit marks the beginning of his two-day US tour, culminating in major celebrations in Frisco, Texas.

BRS Silver Jubilee & Telangana Formation Day Celebrations in Frisco

KTR will headline the BRS Silver Jubilee and Telangana State Formation Day celebrations scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 2 at 4 PM (June 2, 3 AM IST) at the Comerica Centre, Frisco.

The event is expected to witness the participation of former ministers, party leaders, and public representatives, along with a strong turnout from the Telangana diaspora in the US.

KTR to Interact with Students at the University of Texas, Dallas

On June 3, KT Rama Rao is scheduled to engage in an interactive session with students and faculty at the University of Texas, Dallas (UTD). The session is expected to cover topics related to Telangana’s growth story, innovation, and global collaboration.

Also Read: Woman Thief Caught in Secunderabad After Changing Clothes 3 Times to Evade CCTV

KTR to Return to Hyderabad on June 4

Following his engagements in Texas, KTR will conclude his trip and is expected to return to Hyderabad on June 4.