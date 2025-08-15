Kabir Khan celebrates 13 years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’: Was my first collaboration with Salman Khan

Mumbai: Filmmaker Kabir Khan has celebrated 13 years of his film “Ek Tha Tiger”, which marked his first collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and it led to creating films he will always be very proud of.

Taking to Instagram, Kabir shared the poster of the film, which first released in 2012. He also shared a string of stills and unseen pictures from the sets of the movie, which follows an Indian intelligence agent, codenamed Tiger, who is sent to Dublin to observe a professor suspected of sharing nuclear secrets with Pakistan.

For the caption, Kabir wrote: “Tiger… Tiger… Tiger… Thirteen years ago, Ek Tha Tiger with the megastars @beingsalmankhan and @katrinakaif roared into cinemas with the biggest opening in Indian cinema at that time, not just as a blockbuster romance-thriller, but as the spark that ignited what would become the now-famous YRF Spyverse.”

He said that what began as the story of two spies caught between duty and love has, over the years, evolved into a sprawling cinematic universe, “weaving together high-octane action, global intrigue, and deeply human emotions.”

“I will always be indebted to Aditya Chopra who gave me a massive platform because he wanted Ek Tha Tiger to be a genre-defining leap for Hindi cinema, a statement that Indian storytelling could blend scale, style, and soul on an international canvas.

And I’m so happy that I was able to deliver,” he added. Revealing what makes Ek Tha Tiger unique, Kabir said that it “is the fact that we were able to deliver that level of action without much VFX support.” “The realness shows. The Spyverse continues to thrill audiences.

Ek Tha Tiger was the first heartbeat of a franchise that changed the rules of the game. It was also my first collaboration with @beingsalmankhan – a collaboration that would go on to create films I will always be very proud of.”