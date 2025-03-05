Kamal Haasan Backs MK Stalin, Slams Centre Over ‘Hindia’ Remark

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday supported Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the ongoing language controversy, accusing the Central government of attempting to turn India into “Hindia” by imposing Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states.

Resolution Against Hindi Imposition and Delimitation

Haasan made these remarks at a meeting attended by over 50 Tamil political parties led by CM Stalin. The meeting resulted in a joint resolution being sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposing both Hindi imposition and the proposed delimitation exercise.

The resolution urged the Centre to ensure that any delimitation is based on 1971 population figures and remains unchanged for the next 30 years. Tamil parties argued that this approach would prevent states that have successfully controlled population growth from being penalized.

“Our Dream Is India, Theirs Is Hindia”

Addressing the gathering, Haasan said:

“The central government is trying to make all states speak Hindi and win polls with a majority. Our dream is ‘India,’ and theirs is ‘Hindia’.”

His remarks echoed CM MK Stalin’s 2019 counter to Amit Shah’s statement on Hindi Diwas, where he had declared, “This is India, not Hindia.”

Tamil Nadu’s Stand Against National Education Policy

The controversy stems from the three-language mandate in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which mandates Hindi, English, and a local language. The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has firmly opposed its implementation, clashing with the Centre over the policy.

Kamal Haasan and other Tamil leaders have been vocal against Hindi imposition, citing past language protests that turned violent in the 1960s.

Centre’s Warning and Tamil Nadu’s Response

The tensions escalated last month after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan warned that the Centre would withhold funds if Tamil Nadu refused to comply with the three-language policy.

In response, CM Stalin wrote to PM Modi, calling it “blackmail”, while Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin warned that Tamil Nadu is ready for another “language war” if forced to accept the policy.

The controversy continues to fuel political tensions between Tamil Nadu and the Centre, as regional leaders push back against perceived attempts at linguistic dominance.