Hyderabad: Kancha Gachibowli Land Auction Sparks Backlash as ‘SAVE HCU’ Campaign Floods Social Media

Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding the Kancha Gachibowli land auction has sparked widespread protests, both on the ground and online. Students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been staging demonstrations against the auction, demanding the preservation of the area’s biodiversity.

Meanwhile, social media has amplified the movement, with thousands sharing “ALL EYES ON HCU” and “SAVE HCU BIODIVERSITY” on their Instagram stories. Over 4,700 users have reportedly reshared the templates, voicing concerns over environmental destruction.

Celebrities and Influencers Speak Out

Prominent figures from various fields have extended their support to the protests, questioning the government’s decision to clear the forested area.

, a well-known entrepreneur, expressed her concerns on Instagram: “If this is happening, where will the animals and birds be rehabilitated? Where are we replanting the trees? Please share the plan.” Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a report highlighting the ecological impact of the destruction.

took to X (formerly Twitter) and condemned the government’s actions, stating: “This destruction is not acceptable. This is not good. I stand with the students and citizens against such atrocious acts.” YouTuber and educator Dhruv Rathee also criticized the Congress government, demanding that Rahul Gandhi intervene and stop the clearing process.

“Forests, not IT parks, offer young people a chance at a sustainable tomorrow. ‘Development’ at the cost of biodiversity is DESTRUCTION.”

Other public figures, including anchor and actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rashmi Gautam, Sravanthi Chokarapu, and several YouTubers such as Ariyana, Suprita, Bindu Madhavi, Kirak Seetha, and Mahesh Vitta, have also urged the government to reconsider its decision.

Land Auction and Environmental Concerns

The Telangana government recently decided to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli, initiating tree clearing and land leveling as part of pre-auction preparations. However, activists argue that this move will have severe environmental consequences.

A petition started by Kirti C, a resident near the forested land, has gained momentum, collecting over 97,740 signatures. The petition highlights Kancha Gachibowli’s role as a “green lung” that absorbs carbon dioxide, improves air quality, and combats climate change.

“Safeguarding our environment is not just an ethical commitment but a survival imperative,” the petition states, urging the authorities to halt the auction and protect the biodiversity of the region.

With increasing pressure from students, environmental activists, and celebrities, all eyes are now on the Telangana government’s response to the growing outcry.