Kannappa is under attack from piracy, says Vishnu Manchu

Chennai: Actor Vishnu Manchu has raised an urgent plea to fans and moviegoers to refrain from supporting piracy after his magnum opus Kannappa fell victim to illegal distribution online. Despite the film’s positive response from audiences following its release, the star revealed that thousands of pirated links have already surfaced, posing a significant threat to the film’s success.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) timeline, Vishnu Manchu wrote:

“Dear movie lovers, #Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different. Please don’t encourage it. Support cinema the right way. Har Har Mahadev.”

Vishnu Manchu Completes Spiritual Journey Before Kannappa Release

Prior to the film’s release, Vishnu Manchu shared his spiritual journey across India, where he visited all 12 holy Jyotirlingas. He concluded his pilgrimage at the Sri Sailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple. Sharing his sentiments online, the actor said:

“Twelve Jyotirlingas. One journey. Eternal peace. Just completed the sacred darshan at Sri Sailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple — one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. With this visit, my journey to all twelve Jyotirlinga temples comes to a divine close.”

He added:

“My heart is full. My soul feels blessed. Life right now is filled with nothing but positivity, gratitude, and peace. As I stand at the edge of this spiritual milestone, I now look forward to the next chapter #Kannappa, releasing worldwide on June 27. A film close to my heart. A story that reflects the very spirit I carry today. Har Har Mahadev! #Kannappa27thJune.”

Star-Studded Cast Brings Legendary Story to Life

Kannappa features Vishnu Manchu in the titular role of Thinnadu (Kannappa), the fearless warrior who becomes a devout follower of Lord Shiva. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar portrays Lord Shiva, while acclaimed actor Mohanlal appears as Kirata. Superstar Prabhas adds to the film’s allure with his portrayal of Rudra, and Priety Mukhundan takes on the female lead role.

Grand Production Values and International Filming Locations

The movie boasts an impressive technical crew, including music composed by Stephan Devassy, cinematography by US-based cinematographer Sheldon Chau alongside Siddharth, and dance choreography by celebrated choreographer Prabhu Deva. Editing has been handled by renowned editor Antony.

Produced on a grand scale by Vishnu Manchu’s father and veteran actor Mohan Babu, a significant portion of Kannappa was filmed in New Zealand, adding stunning visuals to this high-budget epic.

A Call to Protect the Film Industry

As Kannappa continues to screen in cinemas, Vishnu Manchu’s message serves as a strong reminder of the ongoing battle against piracy in the film industry. His appeal resonates not just for Kannappa but for the larger cause of protecting creative works and ensuring filmmakers receive fair support from audiences