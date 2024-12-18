Kapil Sharma Addresses Allegations of Mocking Director Atlee on Comedy Show

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has responded to allegations that he insulted filmmaker Atlee during a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode, which featured Atlee along with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and actress Wamiqa Gabbi, stirred controversy online, with claims suggesting Kapil mocked Atlee’s appearance.

A clip from the episode went viral, prompting a user on X (formerly Twitter) to comment, “Kapil Sharma subtly insults Atlee’s looks? Atlee responds with dignity: Don’t judge by appearance, judge by the heart.” Reacting to the criticism, Kapil shared his side of the story on social media, writing, “Dear sir, can you please explain where and when I talked about looks in this video? Please don’t spread hate on social media. Thank you. (Guys, watch and decide for yourselves; don’t follow anyone’s tweet blindly).”

The Controversial Dialogue

During the episode, Kapil asked Atlee, “Atlee sir, you’ve become such a renowned director-producer now, but when you meet a star for the first time, do they ask, ‘Where is Atlee?’” While the remark appeared to highlight Atlee’s rise in popularity beyond the South Indian film industry, it sparked backlash online, with some perceiving it as a comment on Atlee’s physical appearance.

Atlee, however, offered a poised response, saying, “In a way, I understood your question. I will try to answer. I am really grateful to AR Murugadoss sir, because he made my first film. He asked for the script but didn’t judge how I looked or whether I was capable. He liked my narration. I believe we shouldn’t judge by appearance but by the heart.”

While Atlee’s composed reply garnered admiration, Kapil faced criticism, with some accusing him of making an insensitive remark.

Online Backlash

Singer Chinmayi Sripada was among those who called out Kapil Sharma, labeling his remarks “racist.” In a social media post, she wrote, “Will they never stop making these crass and racist jibes at someone’s skin tone in the name of ‘comedy’? Someone with Kapil Sharma’s influence and clout saying this is disappointing, though sadly not surprising.”

Kapil Sharma’s Defense

Addressing the backlash, Kapil urged viewers to watch the full episode before forming opinions. Denying that he commented on Atlee’s appearance, he emphasized the need to avoid spreading hate on social media.

“Dear sir, can you please explain to me where and when I talked about looks in this video? Please don’t spread hate on social media! Thank you. (Guys, watch and decide for yourselves, don’t follow anyone’s tweet blindly),” Kapil reiterated in his post.

The Episode in Focus

The episode was part of The Great Indian Kapil Show, a comedy series set against the backdrop of a lavish airport terminal. The show features Kapil Sharma alongside popular comedians such as Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Thakur, with Archana Puran Singh as the permanent guest.

Varun Dhawan, who appeared on the episode to promote his upcoming film Baby John, directed by Atlee, added humor to the show by referencing Kapil’s infamous fallout with Sunil Grover.

Atlee’s Baby John, a Hindi remake of his Tamil blockbuster Theri, stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff. The film, helmed by Kalees and produced under Jio Studios, is one of the most anticipated releases.

The controversy surrounding Kapil’s remarks continues to spark debate, with fans divided over whether the comments were taken out of context or crossed the line of sensitivity.