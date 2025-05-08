Karachi Bakery faces backlash in Hyderabad as India-Pakistan tensions rise

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, protests have broken out in Hyderabad targeting the iconic Karachi Bakery, which is named after the capital of Sindh province in Pakistan. Protesters reportedly questioned the use of the name “Karachi” amid a national wave of patriotism and anti-Pakistan sentiment.

Bakery Owner Clarifies Indian Roots and History

In a video released by PTI, the bakery’s owner addressed the controversy, explaining the brand’s origins:

“Karachi Bakery was founded in Hyderabad in 1953 by my grandfather Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated from Karachi during the Partition. It’s been 73 years now. The name is a tribute to his birthplace, not a political statement.”

He further appealed to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other senior officials, urging them to safeguard the identity of the Indian brand. “We request your support in preventing any name change. We are proud to be an Indian brand, not a Pakistani one,” he added.

Nationalistic Sentiment Sparks Display of Tricolour

As tensions mount, several protesters were seen placing Indian national flags (Tricolour) at various Karachi Bakery outlets across Hyderabad. The bakery, despite its name, maintains it has no affiliation with Pakistan and is committed to Indian values and legacy.

Operation Sindoor Triggers Nationwide Alert

The protests come in the wake of India’s pre-dawn airstrikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’, which targeted nine terrorist facilities in mainland Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were reportedly carried out against camps of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke.

States on High Alert Following Pahalgam Attack

Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir that killed 26 civilians, India’s security apparatus has gone into overdrive. Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat have been placed on high alert, with public events cancelled and educational institutions temporarily closed.

Bakery Becomes a Symbol in a Larger National Context

While Karachi Bakery has been a beloved local institution for decades, it now finds itself at the heart of a larger nationalist debate triggered by geopolitical tensions. The management hopes for a resolution that respects both public sentiment and the brand’s historical legacy in India.