Karnataka Bandh on March 22 Over Belagavi Assault: What’s Open, What’s Closed

Kannada Okkuta, a coalition of various pro-Kannada organisations, has announced a statewide bandh in Karnataka on March 22, in protest against the alleged assault on a state-run bus conductor in Belagavi. The conductor was reportedly attacked last month by Marathi-speaking individuals for not knowing their language. The bandh will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm.

Partial Support from Other Organisations

Despite the call for bandh, several prominent pro-Kannada organisations, including the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike factions led by TA Narayana Gowda and Praveen Shetty, have opted not to back the protest. Some groups and unions have instead offered only moral support.

What Will Remain Open

Emergency services like hospitals, pharmacies, and ambulances

like hospitals, pharmacies, and ambulances Fuel stations

Hotels, restaurants, malls, and multiplexes , which are expected to remain open

, which are expected to remain open Government offices will function as usual, though attendance may be impacted

will function as usual, though attendance may be impacted Metro trains, flights, and railways will continue to operate

What Will Be Closed

Public transport , including BMTC and KSRTC buses , is likely to be affected, though no official confirmation has been given

, including and , is likely to be affected, though no official confirmation has been given Auto-rickshaws and cabs may stay off the roads as driver unions plan to observe the bandh

may stay off the roads as driver unions plan to observe the bandh Some schools are likely to declare a holiday, while others are still assessing the situation

are likely to declare a holiday, while others are still assessing the situation Markets and shopping complexes may shut if trade unions join the bandh

Deputy CM Opposes Bandh, Cites Exam and Public Inconvenience

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has stated that the state government does not support the bandh. He expressed concern over its timing, as SSLC (Class 10) board exams are scheduled on March 22, and the government is also set to launch a water conservation campaign and Cauvery aarti on the same day, which is observed as World Water Day.

Shivakumar added, “The courts also do not support bandhs… we will talk to the organisers and explain the consequences.” He urged Kannada groups not to take the law into their own hands.

Background: Border Dispute Reignites

The protest stems from a language-related assault that took place last month, when a state-run bus conductor was allegedly attacked by Marathi-speaking individuals in Belagavi district. The incident has reignited the border and language dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra. Following the assault, interstate bus services between the two states were temporarily suspended.

