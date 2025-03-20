Karnataka: Two Arrested for Writing Pro-Pakistan Graffiti on Toyota Factory Walls

Ramanagar: Karnataka Police arrested two individuals on Wednesday in connection with the pro-Pakistan graffiti found on the bathroom walls of the Toyota Boshoku Automotive India Company factory near Bidadi town, close to Bengaluru.

Arrested Individuals

The accused have been identified as:

Haimad Hussain (24)

Sadiq (20)

Both were contract workers at the Toyota factory and hail from northern Karnataka.

Graffiti Details

The graffiti, written in Kannada using green paint, contained:

Pro-Pakistan slogans like ‘Victory to Pakistan’

like ‘Victory to Pakistan’ Derogatory remarks against the people of Karnataka

Factory Response and Public Outrage

The Toyota factory employs over 2,000 staff , working in three shifts with more than 600 employees per shift .

employs over , working in three shifts with more than . The incident came to light on March 16 during the first shift .

during the . The company put up a notice warning workers about the act.

However, as the matter became public, it sparked mass protests:

Thousands of employees and Kannada activists gathered outside the factory, demanding strict action .

gathered outside the factory, demanding . Activists claimed a similar incident was covered up the previous year.

the previous year. They demanded the culprits be dismissed and deported.

Company’s Stand

The Toyota management issued a circular stating:

Such actions would be considered an act of sedition .

. The graffiti could create divisions among employees and lead to indiscipline .

among employees and lead to . The company assured legal action would be taken.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Following a complaint from the HR department, the Bidadi Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

Using:

Handwriting analysis

CCTV footage

Employee interrogations

The police identified and arrested the two suspects.

Legal Charges

Haimad Hussain and Sadiq have been booked under:

Section 67 of the IT Act

Sections 193 and 356 of the BNS Act

The investigation is ongoing.

Political Reaction

The issue was raised in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka’s Concerns

He questioned the state of law and order .

. He recalled a similar incident where ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised inside Vidhana Soudha .

where ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised inside . He accused the government of inaction and cover-up attempts .

. He demanded strict punishment, stating:

“The miscreants involved in such crimes should be shot. That is the only way to control them.”

Ashoka further added:

The incident has brought shame to the community .

. Toyota is an international company with CCTV surveillance , yet the government failed to act .

with , yet . He questioned “Whose interests is this government protecting?”

Current Status