Karnataka BJP Slams CM Siddaramaiah Over Muslim Quota in Government Tenders

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has strongly opposed the Congress-led government’s move to introduce a 4 per cent quota for Muslims in government tenders, with BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of running a “Tughlaq Durbar.”

BJP Calls Muslim Quota Bill ‘Stealthy’

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru , Vijayendra claimed that the bill was secretly introduced in the state Assembly on Tuesday .

, Vijayendra claimed that the bill was in the . He alleged that the opposition was bypassed and accused the Congress government of misgovernance .

and accused the . “We strongly oppose Siddaramaiah’s Tughlaq Durbar,” Vijayendra stated.

Vijayendra stated. He warned that the BJP would challenge the bill both inside and outside the Assembly, and if necessary, in the Karnataka High Court.

‘Congress Engaging in Vote Bank Politics’ – BJP

Vijayendra accused the Congress of playing appeasement politics targeting minorities.

targeting minorities. He questioned why Congress failed to improve the education and socio-economic status of minorities despite ruling India and Karnataka for over 55 years .

despite ruling India and Karnataka for over . He criticized the lack of will within Congress to empower minorities through education.

Also Read: SC-ST Contractors Raise Concern Over 4% Muslim Quota in Karnataka Govt Tenders

BJP Not Anti-Minority, Says Vijayendra

The BJP leader dismissed allegations that his party was against Muslims .

. He highlighted that the Narendra Modi-led government abolished Triple Talaq to protect Muslim women’s rights .

abolished to . He also mentioned that schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Bhagyalakshmi were not religion-specific, benefiting all citizens.

“Unlike Congress, the BJP has not confined Muslims to a mere vote bank. Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, your Tughlaq Durbar has its limits. We strongly oppose the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government projects,” he warned.

Congress Introduces Muslim Quota Bill in Assembly

Despite BJP’s opposition, the Congress government tabled the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Amendment (KTPP) Bill in the state Assembly on Tuesday .

in the . Law Minister H.K. Patil introduced the bill, arguing that it aims to address unemployment issues .

introduced the bill, arguing that it . The new reservation policy for government contracts is as follows: SCs: 17.15% STs: 6.95% Category 2A: 15% Category 2B (Muslims): 4%

is as follows: The reservation limit for government construction projects has been increased from ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore .

for government has been . Previously, reservations only applied to SCs and STs, but now Muslims under Category 2B have been included.

BJP Plans Protests Against the Bill