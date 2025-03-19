Karnataka BJP Slams CM Siddaramaiah Over Muslim Quota in Government Tenders

Karnataka
Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has strongly opposed the Congress-led government’s move to introduce a 4 per cent quota for Muslims in government tenders, with BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of running a “Tughlaq Durbar.”
BJP Calls Muslim Quota Bill ‘Stealthy’
- Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, Vijayendra claimed that the bill was secretly introduced in the state Assembly on Tuesday.
- He alleged that the opposition was bypassed and accused the Congress government of misgovernance.
- “We strongly oppose Siddaramaiah’s Tughlaq Durbar,” Vijayendra stated.
- He warned that the BJP would challenge the bill both inside and outside the Assembly, and if necessary, in the Karnataka High Court.
‘Congress Engaging in Vote Bank Politics’ – BJP
- Vijayendra accused the Congress of playing appeasement politics targeting minorities.
- He questioned why Congress failed to improve the education and socio-economic status of minorities despite ruling India and Karnataka for over 55 years.
- He criticized the lack of will within Congress to empower minorities through education.
BJP Not Anti-Minority, Says Vijayendra
- The BJP leader dismissed allegations that his party was against Muslims.
- He highlighted that the Narendra Modi-led government abolished Triple Talaq to protect Muslim women’s rights.
- He also mentioned that schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Bhagyalakshmi were not religion-specific, benefiting all citizens.
“Unlike Congress, the BJP has not confined Muslims to a mere vote bank. Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, your Tughlaq Durbar has its limits. We strongly oppose the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government projects,” he warned.
Congress Introduces Muslim Quota Bill in Assembly
- Despite BJP’s opposition, the Congress government tabled the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Amendment (KTPP) Bill in the state Assembly on Tuesday.
- Law Minister H.K. Patil introduced the bill, arguing that it aims to address unemployment issues.
- The new reservation policy for government contracts is as follows:
- SCs: 17.15%
- STs: 6.95%
- Category 2A: 15%
- Category 2B (Muslims): 4%
- The reservation limit for government construction projects has been increased from ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore.
- Previously, reservations only applied to SCs and STs, but now Muslims under Category 2B have been included.
BJP Plans Protests Against the Bill
- BJP leaders are set to hold discussions on their next course of action.
- The party may stage protests inside and outside the Assembly against the Muslim quota bill.