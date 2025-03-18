SC-ST Contractors Raise Concern Over 4% Muslim Quota in Karnataka Govt Tenders

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Contractors Association has submitted a plea to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, expressing concern over the 4% quota for Muslims in government tenders.

Fear of Legal Challenge Impacting SC-ST Quota

The association highlighted that the move has taken a political turn, with the BJP warning of legal action. They fear that this could impact the reservation provided to SC and ST contractors.

Association President Mahadeva Swamy stated on Tuesday that they have submitted their concerns to the CM and the relevant minister. They are awaiting a decision and modifications to ensure that SC and ST contractors’ interests remain protected.

Demand for Separate Clauses in KTPP Act

Swamy emphasized that the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act, 1999 should mention SC-ST reservations separately from the Muslim quota. This would prevent legal challenges affecting SC-ST reservations, which currently stand at 24%.

Clarification on SC-ST Reservation

He clarified that the Muslim quota would not impact SC-ST reservations, which remain at 24%. The association also praised the government for increasing the reservation limit in government tenders from ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore and for extending reservations to Category-1, Category 2A, and Category 2B.

BJP’s Opposition and Legal Action

The BJP has strongly opposed the move, arguing that it is unconstitutional and threatens national integrity. The party has announced plans to challenge the amendment in court.

BJP National Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya labeled the move a “patently unconstitutional, prima facie illegal act” and stated that the party would take legal action to prevent its implementation.

The Karnataka government is preparing to introduce the KTPP (Amendment) Act in the Assembly soon to formalize the Muslim quota in tenders. However, strong opposition from the BJP is expected.