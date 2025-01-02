Karnataka Cabinet Approves 15% Hike in Bus Fares: Details and Reactions

Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet has approved a 15% increase in bus fares for state-owned transport corporations, effective January 5, 2025.

The decision, announced on Thursday, aims to offset rising operational costs, including increased fuel prices and staff expenditures, according to Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil.

Key Highlights of the Fare Hike

Affected Corporations : Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC), and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Revenue Generation : The hike is expected to generate ₹74.85 crore monthly and ₹784 crore annually.

: The hike is expected to generate ₹74.85 crore monthly and ₹784 crore annually. Previous Fare Revision : BMTC last increased fares in January 2015 when diesel was ₹60.90 per litre.

: BMTC last increased fares in January 2015 when diesel was ₹60.90 per litre. Current Operational Costs: Daily diesel expenses have risen to ₹13.21 crore from ₹9.16 crore a decade ago, while staff costs have jumped from ₹12.95 crore to ₹18.36 crore daily.

Shakti Scheme to Continue

Minister Patil reassured the public that the popular ‘Shakti’ scheme, which offers free rides for women in non-luxury state buses, will remain unaffected. The scheme has a ₹5,015 crore budget allocation for the current fiscal year, with the state releasing ₹417.92 crore monthly to the transport corporations.

Justification for the Hike

Patil noted that Karnataka’s revised fares remain lower than neighboring states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, making the increase necessary and competitive. He emphasized that the hike ensures financial stability for the transport corporations and the government exchequer.

Opposition Criticism

The fare hike has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP. State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra accused the Congress government of burdening male passengers while claiming to offer free rides for women under the Shakti scheme.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vijayendra stated, “The Congress government’s decision to increase bus fares by 15% is unscientific and anti-people. The BJP will raise its voice against this and support the public.”

Comparison with Neighboring States

Fare Benchmark: After the hike, Karnataka’s bus fares will still be lower than those in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Implications for Commuters

While the fare hike aims to ensure operational efficiency, it may strain daily commuters, particularly men, who now face increased travel costs. The move is expected to balance financial sustainability for transport corporations without heavily impacting state finances.