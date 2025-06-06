Karnataka Cricket Association Challenges FIR in High Court Over Bengaluru Stampede Incident

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has approached the High Court challenging the First Information Report (FIR) filed against it in connection with the tragic stampede incident that claimed the lives of 11 people in Bengaluru.

FIR Registered Over Stampede That Killed 11

The Bengaluru police had registered an FIR against KSCA, holding it responsible for the mishap that occurred outside the stadium, allegedly due to poor crowd management and negligence during a ticket sale event. The tragic incident sparked outrage across the state, with calls for accountability and stricter safety measures at public events.

KSCA Denies Allegations, Moves Legal Plea

In response to the FIR, KSCA has filed a petition in the High Court, challenging the charges levied against the association. The petition claims that the FIR is unjustified and seeks legal protection, asserting that the association had followed all due protocols for the event in question.

High Court Expected to Hear Petition Soon

The Karnataka High Court is expected to hear KSCA’s petition in the coming days. Legal experts suggest that the case could set a precedent for how responsibility is assigned in the event of public tragedies related to sporting or entertainment events.

Public Outcry and Demands for Accountability

The stampede incident has led to widespread criticism and demands for transparent investigations into how the event was organized. Victims’ families and citizens continue to call for justice and better crowd control mechanisms at future events to prevent such disasters.