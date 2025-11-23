Karnataka govt to order probe into land acquisition lapses

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that the state government will launch a detailed investigation into alleged lapses in land acquisition court cases under the Irrigation Department and the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), warning that unresolved errors could cost the state nearly Rs 5 lakh crore. He said officials who failed in their duties would be suspended and lawyers who mishandled cases would be removed.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Urban Development and Water Resources portfolios, briefed reporters after a review meeting at Vidhana Soudha on pending land acquisition cases linked to the Water Resources Department and the BDA. When asked about potential financial implications and allegations that some individuals misused legal provisions to obtain higher compensation, he said, “I, along with the BDA Chairman and senior officials, visited Delhi and held meetings. If we fail to correct these lapses, the government may end up facing a burden of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore.”

He added that a special team had already begun reviewing the cases and would submit a report within 10-15 days. “If required, an SIT will be constituted later to conduct a comprehensive investigation,” he said. Shivakumar said the government had initiated an internal inquiry into the number of pending cases, reasons for delays, and why they had escalated. “These cases will put a huge financial burden on the government. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Law Minister H.K. Patil, and a team of lawyers from Delhi participated in the discussions,” he said.

Referring to recent decisions, he said: “We took a historic decision in the Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam to increase compensation for mutually agreed land acquisition. Around Rs 75,000 crore will be earmarked for this.” He said the Revenue Department had been instructed to examine lapses in the Bengaluru region. “Officials and members of the legal team failed to file applications on time, causing delays. We have directed that a report be submitted,” he said. Shivakumar said major cases were coming up in the Supreme Court on November 10, and the government needed to identify all lapses before then. He announced that an SIT would be formed to probe “where and how conspiracies have occurred”.

He said officials found guilty of dereliction of duty would be suspended, and lawyers who failed to file applications properly would be removed. “There are 219 lawyers representing cases of the Irrigation Department. None of them have taken responsibility. All of them will be removed and new lawyers will be appointed,” he said. Shivakumar said the government would set up an authority headed by a retired judge to resolve cases outside court.

He also said the government would bring amendments to the law in the next session to prevent procedural delays and set up legal monitoring units in Delhi and Bengaluru. He added that compensation for Bengaluru Business Corridor Roads 1 and 2 must begin within one month and project work must begin within six months. “If there is any delay, existing officials will be removed and new officials will be appointed to carry the work forward,” he said.