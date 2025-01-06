Karnataka HC Rejects Nikita Singhania’s Plea to Quash FIR in Atul Subhash Suicide Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has rejected the plea filed by Nikita Singhania, seeking to quash the FIR against her in connection with the alleged suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash.

Atul Subhash, an automobile company employee in Bengaluru, reportedly took his own life after alleged torture and a demand from his wife, Nikita Singhania, for Rs 3 crore as a divorce settlement.

The single bench, led by Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar, passed the order orally, expressing disapproval of Singhania’s actions. The bench noted that the FIR provided sufficient details for a case to be booked under abetment of suicide. “What more can the bench look into?” the bench stated, adding, “The prima facie ingredients of the offence are made out in the complaint. Why don’t you want the investigation to happen?”

The counsel representing Singhania argued that there were no grounds in the complaint for registering an FIR on charges of abetment to suicide. The counsel further claimed that Atul Subhash had not mentioned any act by his wife or family members that led him to commit suicide.

Additionally, Singhania’s legal team contended that she had the right to pursue legal remedies and should not be booked solely for lodging a complaint against Atul Subhash.

The court issued notices to the respondents and directed them to file objections. It also instructed the prosecution to submit the materials gathered during the investigation.

Bail Granted to Nikita Singhania and Her Family

Earlier, a Bengaluru court granted bail to Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, and her brother-in-law Anurag Singhania in the case related to Atul Subhash’s suicide. The bail was granted on January 4, despite the accusations of harassment and abetment to suicide made by Subhash’s family.

Atul Subhash’s family intends to appeal against the bail decision in the Karnataka High Court once they receive the order sheet.

Allegations Against Nikita Singhania

Atul Subhash allegedly committed suicide after facing repeated demands for Rs 3 crore from his wife for a divorce settlement. His family filed a police complaint with the Marathahalli police in Bengaluru on December 9, accusing Nikita Singhania and her family of abetting Subhash’s suicide by falsely implicating him in cases and extorting money from him.

Subhash’s brother, Bikas Kumar, claimed that his brother was taunted in court, with remarks that he either pay Rs 3 crore or take his own life.

Meanwhile, Nikita Singhania’s family has accused Subhash of demanding a large dowry, which allegedly contributed to the death of Singhania’s father.

Concern Over Safety of Atul Subhash’s Child

Atul Subhash’s father, Pavan Kumar Modi, expressed concerns about the safety of his grandson, fearing that if Nikita Singhania was granted bail, she could harm the child. He suggested that if she could drive his son to suicide, she might do the same to the grandson.

Modi further claimed that Singhania had used the child to extract money, having requested sums of Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000, and later demanded as much as Rs 80,000. Consequently, the family has approached the Supreme Court seeking custody of the child, believing that the child would be safer with them.