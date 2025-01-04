Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Court Grants Bail to Estranged Wife and Family Members

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court has granted bail to Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of Atul Subhash, an automobile firm executive who tragically committed suicide last month.

The bail also extends to her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother-in-law, Anurag Singhania, who were implicated in the case.

Family to Appeal Bail Decision in Karnataka High Court

The family of Atul Subhash has expressed their intention to challenge the bail decision in the High Court of Karnataka after obtaining the official order sheet. Vinay Singh, the family’s legal counsel, stated:

“We need to review the complete order before commenting further. If there is any basis to challenge the grounds of bail, we will approach the higher court.”

Details of the Bail

The accused will be released from the Bengaluru Central Prison within a day or two, following the completion of formalities. The defense argued on technical grounds, including the legality of the arrest and the fundamental rights of the petitioners.

Contentions and Evidence in the Case

The case revolves around allegations made in a 24-page suicide note and an hour-long video recorded by Atul Subhash before his death.

Atul accused his wife of harassment and demanded Rs. 3 crore as part of a divorce settlement.

His brother, Bikas Kumar, filed a police complaint alleging abetment to suicide under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) on December 9.

and of the on December 9. Kumar further alleged that Atul was taunted during court proceedings and pressured into either paying Rs. 3 crore or ending his life.

The defense, however, claimed there was no instigation or provocation from their side, dismissing the allegations.

Allegations of Dowry and Child Custody Disputes

Nikita Singhania’s family alleged that Atul Subhash demanded dowry, which contributed to the death of her father. Meanwhile, Atul’s father, Pavan Kumar Modi, voiced concerns over the safety of Atul’s child:

“If the court grants bail to Nikita, it could endanger my grandson’s life. She used him as an ATM and made financial demands under the pretext of childcare.”

The family has approached the Supreme Court for custody of the child, arguing that the child is safer with them.

