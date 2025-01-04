Kannada Actor Shivarajkumar Discharged from US Hospital After Cancer Recovery

Karnataka

Kannada film star Dr. Shivarajkumar, son of legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar, has been discharged from a hospital in Miami, USA, following his successful recovery from cancer, family sources confirmed on Saturday.

4 January 2025
Bengaluru: Kannada film star Dr. Shivarajkumar, son of legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar, has been discharged from a hospital in Miami, USA, following his successful recovery from cancer, family sources confirmed on Saturday.

Actor’s Health Update

  • Complete Recovery: Shivarajkumar has fully recovered from cancer and is now resting in the US for follow-up treatments over the next month.
  • Return to Work: He is expected to resume shooting for an upcoming pan-India project featuring Telugu superstar Ram Charan by early February.

Shivarajkumar’s Message to Fans

Earlier this week, Shivarajkumar shared an emotional video on New Year’s Day, expressing his gratitude to fans for their unwavering support during his battle with cancer. He opened up about the challenges he faced, including undergoing chemotherapy while shooting for the movie 45 and his emotional journey through treatment.

In the video, he expressed his hesitation to speak due to the emotions tied to his recovery. “The support of my fans has significantly reduced my fear,” Shivarajkumar said. He went on to thank his wife, Geetha, and daughter, Nivedita, for their support throughout his treatment journey.

Medical Treatment and Recovery

Shivarajkumar’s recovery included surgery to remove a cancerous bladder, with Dr. Murugesh Manoharan performing the procedure in Miami. An artificial bladder was created using part of his intestine. His wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, confirmed that all medical reports had come back negative, and it was officially declared that Shivarajkumar is now cancer-free.

The actor’s recovery and return to health have brought relief to his fans, who supported him throughout this challenging period. Shivarajkumar’s commitment to his work and health serves as an inspiration, and his upcoming return to the silver screen is highly anticipated.

4 January 2025

