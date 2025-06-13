Karnataka SSLC 2 Supplementary Result 2025 Declared: Check Your Scores at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the Karnataka SSLC 2 Supplementary Exam Result 2025 today. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can now check their results on the official websites: kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Supplementary Exam 2025 Conducted Successfully

The Karnataka SSLC 2 supplementary exams were held from May 26 to June 2, 2025. These exams provide a second chance for students who could not clear certain subjects in the main examination.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC 2 Supplementary Result 2025 Online?

Candidates can easily access their scorecards by following the steps below:

Visit the official websites: kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in Click on the link for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 available on the homepage Enter your login credentials (Registration number, Date of birth, etc.) Your KSEAB 10th Supply Result 2025 will appear on the screen Download the scorecard PDF Save a copy for future reference

Karnataka SSLC 1 Result 2025 Overview

Earlier, KSEAB released the Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 Result 2025 on April 30, 2025. Out of a total of 8,42,173 candidates who appeared for the examination, 5,24,984 students successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 62.34%.

Importance of SSLC Supplementary Exams

The supplementary exams offer students an important opportunity to improve their academic performance and continue their education without losing a year. Students who successfully clear the supplementary exams can now proceed with higher education admissions.

