Kavitha Launches Postcard Campaign to Sonia Gandhi, Slams CM for Hosting Chandrababu at Praja Bhavan

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K. Kavitha launched a sharp political attack against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, accusing him of cozying up to TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu while ignoring the promises made to Telangana’s women and senior citizens. Kavitha also launched a postcard campaign addressed to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, demanding financial support for women and pension hikes.

Revanth Hosting Chandrababu Draws Flak

Speaking to the media, Kavitha criticized Revanth Reddy for inviting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to the Praja Bhavan. “Revanth served him Hyderabadi biryani and gifted Godavari waters while neglecting the welfare of Telangana’s people,” she said. The gesture, she alleged, was a betrayal of Telangana sentiment and disregard for the sacrifices made during the statehood movement.

₹2,500 Monthly Support for Women Demanded

Kavitha emphasized the need for immediate implementation of the promised ₹2,500 monthly financial support for women, a key component of the Congress party’s election manifesto. “Women are waiting, and promises remain unfulfilled,” she said, urging the Congress leadership to act swiftly.

Pension Hike Also a Priority

In addition to the monthly support for women, Kavitha demanded an increase in social security pensions for the elderly and other eligible groups. “It’s time for the government to honour its commitments to the most vulnerable sections of society,” she stated.

Postcard Campaign at Abids GPO

As part of the protest, Kavitha, along with BRS supporters, mailed hundreds of postcards addressed to Sonia Gandhi from the Abids General Post Office (GPO). The campaign seeks to put pressure on the Congress high command to fulfill its pre-election assurances to the people of Telangana.

The postcard campaign marks a renewed push by the BRS to hold the Congress accountable, as political tensions intensify between the two parties in the state.