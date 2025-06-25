Hyderabad Police Leads Awareness Drive in Vijay Nagar Colony on International Anti-Drug Day

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed globally on June 26, the Southwest Zone Police organized a special awareness program under the slogan “Say No to Drugs – Yes to Life” at the football ground in Vijay Nagar Colony.

Students Join Hands with Police in Anti-Drug Awareness Program

Led by the Southwest Zone Additional DCP, the event saw active participation from school students who pledged their support for a drug-free society. Through interactive sessions, the young participants were educated about the harmful effects of drug abuse and the importance of staying away from such substances.

Active Participation from Asifnagar Police Division

The awareness program was jointly conducted with the involvement of Asifnagar Division ACP Sri Vijay Kumar and the personnel of the Mehdipatnam Police Station. The officers engaged with students and emphasized the significance of their role in building a healthy, drug-free Telangana.

Call for a Drug-Free Telangana

The central message of the program — “Join Hands with Us for a Drug-Free Telangana” — was communicated to students through posters, speeches, and awareness campaigns. The police officials urged citizens, especially the youth, to be vigilant and contribute to the fight against drug abuse.

ACP Vijay Kumar’s Message

Speaking at the event, ACP Vijay Kumar stated, “Our goal is a Drug-Free Telangana. This fight needs collective effort from citizens, especially the younger generation. We believe that awareness and education are key tools in this mission.”

This initiative is part of a broader campaign by Telangana Police to curb drug abuse and promote a safer, healthier future for the next generation.