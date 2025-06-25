Hyderabad: Body of 5-Year-Old Boy Who Fell into Open Well in Mailardevpally Recovered After 12-Hour Rescue Operation

Hyderabad: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Lakshmi Guda, Mailardevpally, where a five-year-old boy tragically lost his life after accidentally falling into an open well on Monday afternoon. The incident plunged the entire locality into sorrow and despair.

Rescue Operation Lasts Over 12 Hours

According to reports, the boy—identified only as a five-year-old child from the locality—fell into the well while playing. Upon receiving the distress call, rescue teams rushed to the spot and worked tirelessly for over 12 hours to retrieve the child’s body. Water was drained from the well, and bulldozers were brought in to widen the well and assist in the operation.

Parents Devastated as Hope Turns to Grief

The boy’s parents were inconsolable as the rescue mission turned into a recovery operation. Unable to come to terms with the tragic loss of their child, the family members were seen crying out in anguish. Neighbours and colony residents, overwhelmed with emotion, stood by the grieving family in solidarity.

Locals Demand Safety Measures

The tragic incident has raised serious concerns among local residents regarding open wells and lack of protective fencing. Many called for immediate safety audits and preventive measures to avoid such heartbreaking accidents in the future.

This heart-wrenching loss has cast a pall of gloom over the Lakshmi Guda area, reminding citizens and officials alike of the urgent need for child safety and community vigilance.