Hyderabad: Night Nuisance on Bahadurpura X Road, 3 Youths Jailed for Drinking and Disturbance

Hyderabad: Three individuals were sentenced to five days in jail and fined ₹1,000 each after being found guilty of creating a public nuisance under the influence of cheap liquor in Bahadurpura.

Incident Took Place on Bahadurpura X Road

The accused — Salman and Feroz from Kishan Bagh, and Abdul Shanur from Hasan Nagar — reportedly consumed cheap liquor during the night near Bahadurpura X Road. According to police, the trio, known to be habitual whitener (volatile substance) abusers, caused a public disturbance in the area.

Also Read: Hyderabad on High Alert: Mega Coordination Plan in Place for Peaceful Bibi-ka-Alam, Muharram Procession

Swift Police Action Leads to Court Verdict

Bahadurpura police took immediate action by detaining the individuals and presenting them before the court. The Honourable Magistrate sentenced each of them to five days in jail and imposed a fine of ₹1,000.

Strict Warning from Police Officials

Speaking on the issue, a senior police officer warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found consuming intoxicating substances and disturbing public peace. He assured residents that police are committed to ensuring safety in localities and will not tolerate such behaviour.

This incident serves as a clear message that public nuisance under the influence of intoxicants will be dealt with firmly by law enforcement agencies.